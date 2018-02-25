Jessica Korda: American wins title in Thailand on return from jaw surgery

Jessica Korda had corrective surgery on her jaw in December

Honda LPGA Thailand final round -25 J Korda (US); -21 L Thompson (US), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -18 M Lee (Aus); -17 S Feng (Chn) A Jutanugarn (Tha); Selected others: -15 M Wie (US); -13 C Hull (Eng); -10 C Kerr (US); -7 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Jessica Korda shot a five-under-par 67 in the final round to win the LPGA Thailand and complete a remarkable recovery from jaw surgery.

The 24-year-old had an operation in December that involved breaking her nose and jaw in five places to correct an overbite which had caused headaches.

She led from the first round, finishing four shots ahead of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and the USA's Lexi Thompson.

England's Charley Hull carded a 66 to finish on 13 under.

According to reports, Korda still has 27 screws in her face after a three-hour operation that meant she had to eat via a syringe for weeks.

But despite suffering with some numbness in her face, she completed her season debut with a cumulative course record 25-under to cruise to a fifth LPGA Tour title.

The six birdies sunk in her final round also included a 25-foot putt on the 17th.

"I can't believe it. Today was such a blur - I was just trying to make birdies. I tried to relax, but I was nervous," Korda told the LPGA website.

"This tournament was my first event in my rookie year. I played really, really well this week."