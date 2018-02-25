Australian Ladies Classic: Holly Clyburn fifth as Celine Boutier wins

Holly Clyburn was the leader at the halfway stage in Bonville

Australian Ladies Classic, final round -10 C Boutier (Fra); -8 K Burnett (US); -7 V Jonsdottir (Ice); -6 D Holmqvist (Swe); -5 H Clyburn (Eng); N Madsen (Den)Selected others: -3 C Thompson (Eng); -2 K Henry (Sco); Level F Parker (Eng); +1 L Davies (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Holly Clyburn finished tied fifth at the Australian Ladies Classic, five shots off winner Celine Boutier.

Clyburn, who had led the tournament by two shots going into the third round, dropped from second to fifth on the final day with a one-over-par 73.

Boutier of France also carded a 73, but finished two shots clear of American Katie Burnett on 10 under par.

Charlotte Thompson of England hit a 69 to end on three under, with Scotland's Kylie Henry a shot further back.