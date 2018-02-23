Honda Classic: England's Tommy Fleetwood one shot off lead at Palm Beach

Tommy Fleetwood has seven wins on the European Tour

Honda Classic second round leaderboard -3 L List (US), J Lovemark (US); -2 W Simpson (US), R Henley (US), R Sabbatani (SA), T Fleetwood (Eng) Selected others: 1 T Woods (US); 2 J Furyk (US), S Garcia (Spa); 4 R McIlroy (NI); 5 A Scott (Aus), S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

England's Tommy Fleetwood is just one shot off the lead after the second round of the Honda Classic.

Southport's Fleetwood, the reigning Race to Dubai champion, followed up his opening round of 70 with a two-under-par 68 at Palm Beach.

American Luke List shot a superb 66 to surge up the leaderboard and is tied with fellow countryman Jamie Lovemark.

The 14-time major winner Tiger Woods made his first cut of the season with a 71 and is four shots off the pace.

Former world number one Rory McIlroy's struggles continued with the Northern Irishman down in tied 50th place following back-to-back rounds of 72.

Britons including Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald and Russell Knox all failed to make the cut in Florida.