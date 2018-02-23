Australian Ladies Classic: Holly Clyburn maintains two-shot lead

Holly Clyburn maintained her lead from the opening day in Bonville

Australian Ladies Classic, second round -8 H Clyburn (Eng); -6 C Boutier (Fra), O Cowan (Ger); -5 V Jonsdottir (Ice); -4 H Green (Aus), N Madsen (Den); -3 R Artis (Aus), I Lescudier (Fra), M Sanz Barrio (Spa).Selected others: Level L Davies (Eng), F Parker (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Holly Clyburn remains two shots ahead of the field midway through the Australian Ladies Classic.

Clyburn hit six birdies and three bogeys as she carded 69 on day two.

She finished eight under par in Bonville, two ahead of France's Celine Boutier and Germany's Olivia Cowan.

"This golf course will throw some surprises at you, so you've got to stay patient," Clyburn said. "I finished on a high, so I'll keep doing what I'm doing."

She added: "I played fantastic on the front nine and was minus three but then I had an awkward yardage on 11, which made my round go upside down a bit."

Fellow Englishwomen Laura Davies and Florentyna Parker both shot 73 to drop eight shots off the pace on level par.