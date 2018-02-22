Qatar Masters: Aaron Rai and Eddie Pepperell share lead after opening round

Rai, the world number 195, shot five birdies and an eagle in his opening round

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters first round -7 E Pepperell, A Rai (Eng), G Havret (Fra); -6 O Fisher (Eng),E Molinari (Ita) M Schneider (Ger), A Quiros (Spa); -5 J White (Eng),S Heisele (Ger), A Otaegui (Spa), M Ilonen (Fin), T Detry (Bel), S Crocker (US), L Gagli (Ita) Selected others: -4 C Wood (Eng), S Gallacher, P Lawrie (Sco); -3 A Sullivan (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Aaron Rai and Eddie Pepperell took a share of the lead after the Qatar Masters' opening round.

The pair each shot a seven-under par 65, matched by France's Gregory Havret.

Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, is one of four Scots on four under par, along with Stephen Gallacher, Marc Warren and David Drysdale.

England's world number 90 Chris Wood also finished on four under par, along with defending champion Wang Jeunghun of South Korea.