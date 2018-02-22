Australian Ladies Classic: Holly Clyburn leads by two shots

Holly Clyburn
Clyburn was part of the 2012 Great Britain and Ireland team that won the Curtis Cup
Australian Ladies Classic, first round leaderboard
-5 H Clyburn (Eng); -3 V Jonsdottir (Ice); M Sanz Barrio (Spa); -2 C Boutier (Fra); O Cowan (Ger); H Green (Aus); X Lin (Chi); N Madsen (Den); A Menendez (Mex); S Na (Aus); S Nicolet (Ind)
England's Holly Clyburn earned a two-shot lead on the opening day of the Australian Ladies Classic in Bonville.

The 27-year-old hit five birdies on her way to setting a new course record, ending the day on a five-under-par 67.

Iceland's Valdis Thora Jonsdottir and Spain's Marta Sanz Barrio were her nearest challengers on three under par.

"It was probably the worst I could have shot, but I wasn't getting greedy because it's not an easy golf course," said Clyburn.

Clyburn's compatriots Laura Davies and Florentyna Parker both shot 71 to lie four shots off the lead.

