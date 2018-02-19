Genesis Open: Bubba Watson wins by two shots from Kevin Na and Tony Finau

Watson won the 2012 and 2014 Masters

Genesis Open final leaderboard -12 B Watson (US); -10 K Na (US), T Finau (US); -9 S Stallings (US), P Cantlay (US); -8 A Hadwin (Can), P Mickelson (US), C Smith (Aus) Selected others: -7 J Spieth (US), M Laird (Sco); -4 D Johnson (US); -3 R McIlroy (NI), -2 G McDowell (NI), -1 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Donald (Eng); +1 P Casey (Eng); +2 A Scott (Aus); +5 P Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson shot a two-under-par final-round 69 to win the Genesis Open in California.

The American, 39, made five birdies and three bogeys to finish on 12 under and win by two strokes from countrymen Kevin Na and Tony Finau.

Scot Martin Laird was the highest-placed British player, finishing tied ninth, five shots off the pace.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, two shots off the lead going into Sunday, finished with a six-over-par 77.

The 38-year-old had six bogeys in seven holes around the turn as his hopes evaporated.

Compatriot Rory McIlroy finished with a three-under 68 to finish on three under - in a tie for 20th place.

The world number 10 had an eagle and three birdies to repair some of the damage caused by a third-round 73.

American's world number one Dustin Johnson carded a 73 to finished in a tie for 16th.