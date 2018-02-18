Chris Wood beaten to Oman Open by Joost Luiten

Luiten (left) held off Wood to win the Oman Open

Oman Open result -16 J Luiten (Ned); -14 C Wood (Eng); -13 J Guerrier (Fra); -11 J Campillo (Spa), S Han (US), A Levy (Fra); -10 R Rock (Eng), F Zanotti Selected others: -9 S Gallacher (Sco), M Southgate (Eng); -8 A Johnston (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Chris Wood was beaten by two shots at the Oman Open as Dutchman Joost Luiten won the tournament.

Luiten carded a final round 68 to finish on 16 under, while Wood ended on 14 under after hitting a 69.

The two were level at the turn for the back nine but a bogey by Wood on the 17th proved crucial as he narrowly missed out on the title.

"I'm pretty down but in the grand scheme of things it's night and day to how I've been," said Wood.

"After a couple of days I'm sure I'll reflect and see it's a big step in the right direction this week."

Wood, who was part of the 2016 Ryder Cup team, had missed his first three cuts of the season.

"It's always tough to win out here, all these guys are so good and they keep putting pressure on you," said Luiten.

"Down the stretch I hit some nice shots, I made some nice putts and it was a nice battle with my friend Woody.

"I need to win another couple to get into the Ryder Cup team but it's a great start to the year for me."