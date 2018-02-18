Genesis Open: Graeme McDowell is two shots off the lead in California

Golfer Graeme McDowell at the Genesis Open
Graeme McDowell hit three birdies during his round of 70 in California
Genesis Open third round
-10 B Watson (US); -9 P Cantlay (US); -8 C Smith (Aus), K Na (US), T Finau (US), G McDowell (NI); -7 D Fathauer
Selected others: - 6 J Thomas (US), D Johnson (US); -5 P Mickelson (US); -4 M Laird (Sco); -3 J Spieth (US); Level R McIlroy (NI); +1 T Fleetwood (Eng); +2 L Donald (Eng), P Casey (Eng)
Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is two off the lead after a one-under 70 in the third round of the Genesis Open.

The former Ryder Cup player, 38, is third, in touching distance of leader Bubba Watson, who compiled an fine 65 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

The two-time Masters winner recorded one eagle and five birdies on his way to his best round of the week so far.

Another Northern Irishman, Rory McIlroy, carded a two-over 73 to leave him level par for the tournament.

The world number 10 carded a double bogey and three bogeys to leave him out of contention going into the final day.

McDowell shares third spot with Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau, as well as Cameron Smith of New Zealand, with Patrick Cantlay of the United States one shot ahead.

American's world number one Dustin Johnson posted five birdies and an eagle to surge up the leaderboard with a seven-under 64.

The world number one sits in joint eighth position, at six under after the penultimate round.

