Genesis Open: Tiger Woods misses cut as Graeme McDowell in joint lead

Woods will exit the Genesis Open after missing the cut but McIlroy avoided suffering a similar fate

Genesis open second round -7 P Cantlay, G McDowell (NI); S Saunders (US) (after 15 holes); -6 R Moore (US); -5 T Finau (US) S Stalings (US); -4 B Watson (US), J Lovemark (US), D Fathauer (US), K Na (US) Selected others:-3 R Goosen (SA); -2 M Kaymer (Ger), R McIlroy (NI); -1 T Fleetwod (Eng), M Laird (Sco), P Mickelson (US), J Spieth (US); +1 L Donald (Eng), D Johnson (US); +6 T Woods (US) Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the Genesis Open after a five-over 76, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell moved into the joint lead.

Woods hit eight bogeys and three birdies to leave him on six over - four shots off the projected cut.

"I've just got to play more tournaments," said Woods, 42, competing in his second PGA Tour event after a lengthy absence with a back injury.

McDowell hit a 66 in California as he joined Patrick Cantlay on seven under.

Overnight joint-leader Cantlay shot a 69 as former US Open champion McDowell closed the gap on him with a round that included seven birdies and two bogeys.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded 69, in which he hit five birdies and three bogeys, to leave him on two under.

Bad light brought an early end to the second day with some players still to finish their second rounds.

Sam Saunders was one of those players and he was on seven under with McDowell and fellow American Cantlay after 15 holes of his second round.

Woods says he is "progressing"

Woods - a 14-time major winner - will play in next week's Honda Classic in Florida.

"I haven't played golf in years," he said. "I'm starting to come back and it's going to take a little time.

"I am progressing, I'm starting to get a feel for tournament golf again. I just need to clean up my rounds."

He added: "Today was the first day I felt bad with a putter this year. I didn't feel very good when I was warming up about putting."