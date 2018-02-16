Oman Open: Darren Clarke continues improved form as he makes another cut

Clarke qualifies to compete on the Champions Tour in August when he turns 50

Oman Open - second round leaderboard -11 M Pavon (Fra); -9 M Southgate (Eng); -8 P Waring (Eng), C Wood (Eng); -7 D Huizing (Ned). Selected others: -5 L Slattery (Eng), A Johnston (Eng), D Clarke, (NI); -4 A Sullivan (Eng), R Rock (Eng), J Smith (Eng). Full leaderboard

Darren Clarke's promising start to 2018 is continuing after he made the halfway cut at the Oman Open.

The 2011 Open champion has advanced to the weekend field at consecutive European Tour events for the first time since 2016.

Clarke, 49, carded a five-under par round of 67 in Muscat to hold a share of ninth spot - six shots off the pace.

Matthieu Pavon of France leads on 11 under, two shots clear of England's Matthew Southgate.

The English pair of Chris Wood and Paul Waring are tied for third place on eight under with former Northern Ireland Open winner Daan Huizing of the Netherlands a stroke further back.

Clarke, who also survived the cut at the Maybank Championship earlier this month, signed for a bogey-free second round in Oman, which featured four birdies between the third and seventh holes and a solitary birdie after making the turn.

The last time he achieved back-to-back weekend finishes on the European Tour was at the USPGA Championship in 2016, two weeks after he finished in a tie for 30th place at the 145th Open Championship.

Clarke is now ranked 1442nd in the world.

The former European Ryder Cup captain has previously indicated that he is working on improving his game before he competes on the Champions Tour when he turns 50 in August.