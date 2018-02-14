Bill Haas: golfer survives fatal car crash

Bill Haas finished tied for fifth at last year's US Open - his best finish at a major

American golfer Bill Haas was a passenger in a car crash which left one person dead and two injured, Los Angeles police have said.

The 35-year-old was in a Ferrari which was involved in a collision with a BMW in the Pacific Palisades area at 18.31 on Tuesday (02:31 GMT, Wednesday).

The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said world number 67 Haas was "doing OK".

A car being driven by actor Luke Wilson - brother of Owen - was also hit by the Ferrari just before the crash.

Detective Jeff Fischer of the LAPD told local television station KTLA: "I can confirm Luke Wilson was driving the vehicle, the Toyota FJ that was travelling northbound. His vehicle just basically got clipped by the Ferrari.

"Mr Bill Haas was the passenger in the Ferrari."

A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said the two people injured - a 35-year-old male and 50-year-old female - were "both in a serious condition".

Haas was set to play in the PGA Tour's Genesis Open, at the nearby Riviera Country Club, starting on Thursday.