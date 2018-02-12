St Andrews: Scottish course to host 150th Open in 2021

Zach Johnson won the Claret Jug when the Open was last held at St Andrews in 2015

St Andrews will host the 150th Open Championship in 2021, organisers have announced.

It will be the 30th time the Scottish course has staged the tournament, extending its own record.

It was last held at St Andrews in 2015, when American Zach Johnson won his second major title in a play-off.

"The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world," said Royal and Ancient Golf Club head Martin Slumbers.

This year's Open will be held at Carnoustie, in Scotland, followed by Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush in 2019 and Royal St George's in England in 2020.