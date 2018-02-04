Maybank Championship: Lee Westwood falls short as Shubhankar Sharma triumphs

  • From the section Golf
Lee Westwood
England's Lee Westwood's was chasing a first win since 2014
Maybank Championship - third round leaderboard
-21 S Sharma (Ind); -19 J Campillo (Sp); -18 R Fox (NZ), P Larrazabal; -16 N Bertasio (Ita), D Frittelli (SA), K Joshi (Ind), R Ishikawa (Jpn), H Tinihara (Jpn)
Selected others: -14 L Westwood (Eng); -13 S Jamieson (Sco), A Sullivan (Eng); -11 A Johnston (Eng), C Paisley (Eng); -9 T Bjorn, S Gallacher (Sco)
Full leaderboard

England's Lee Westwood finished seven shots behind India's Shubhankar Sharma, who won the Maybank Championship with a stunning final round of 62.

Sharma hit 10 birdies in his 10-under-par total to finish on 21 under in Malaysia, with overnight leader Jorge Campillo two shots back in second.

Westwood, chasing a first title since 2014, was three shots behind Spain's Campillo going into the final day.

But he carded a second successive score of 70 to finish on 14 under.

World number 193 Sharma, whose victory was his second on the European tour, said: "I played pretty solid and it wasn't easy because it was windy. I kept pushing the whole day.

"I knew I had to make a lot of birdies to catch the leaders. I made a lot of birdies on the front nine and just continued on the back."

The 21-year-old, who started the final round four shots off the lead, added: "To be honest, I wasn't thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.

"On the 13th I knew I was somewhere near the leaders but on 16 I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself 'if I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win'."

Notifications: Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow golf news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired