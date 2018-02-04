Maybank Championship: Lee Westwood falls short as Shubhankar Sharma triumphs

England's Lee Westwood's was chasing a first win since 2014

Maybank Championship - third round leaderboard -21 S Sharma (Ind); -19 J Campillo (Sp); -18 R Fox (NZ), P Larrazabal; -16 N Bertasio (Ita), D Frittelli (SA), K Joshi (Ind), R Ishikawa (Jpn), H Tinihara (Jpn) Selected others: -14 L Westwood (Eng); -13 S Jamieson (Sco), A Sullivan (Eng); -11 A Johnston (Eng), C Paisley (Eng); -9 T Bjorn, S Gallacher (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Lee Westwood finished seven shots behind India's Shubhankar Sharma, who won the Maybank Championship with a stunning final round of 62.

Sharma hit 10 birdies in his 10-under-par total to finish on 21 under in Malaysia, with overnight leader Jorge Campillo two shots back in second.

Westwood, chasing a first title since 2014, was three shots behind Spain's Campillo going into the final day.

But he carded a second successive score of 70 to finish on 14 under.

World number 193 Sharma, whose victory was his second on the European tour, said: "I played pretty solid and it wasn't easy because it was windy. I kept pushing the whole day.

"I knew I had to make a lot of birdies to catch the leaders. I made a lot of birdies on the front nine and just continued on the back."

The 21-year-old, who started the final round four shots off the lead, added: "To be honest, I wasn't thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.

"On the 13th I knew I was somewhere near the leaders but on 16 I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself 'if I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win'."