Rickie Fowler takes one-shot Phoenix Open lead in Arizona

Fowler has won four times on the PGA Tour

Waste Management Phoenix Open third-round leaderboard -14 R Fowler (US); -13 J Rahm (Sp), C Reavie (US), B DeChambeau (US); -12 X Schauffele (US), P Mickelson (US), D Berger (US), Selected others: -10 M Laird (Sco); -6 J Thomas (US), I Poulter (Eng)

World number seven Rickie Fowler birdied the final three holes to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 29-year-old American carded a four under 67 for a 14 under total.

Spaniard Jon Rahm shares second, while crowd favourite Phil Mickelson is a shot further back after a 66.

US PGA champion Justin Thomas birdied the first six holes to move into a two-stroke lead but dropped six shots in three holes for a 71 and is eight back.

Fowler, joint leader after two rounds, was one over for his opening seven holes but finished superbly to eclipse fellow overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a shot at the short par four 17th, having earlier made three successive birdies.

Rahm sported an Arizona State University American football shirt in tribute to his Alma Mater to play the infamous stadium par-three 16th, one of his seven birdies in a 65.

Playing partner and fellow former Arizona State University graduate Mickelson, the 47-year-old three-time winner who has dropped to 49 in the world rankings, did not make a bogey and birdied the final two holes.

But world number four Thomas took an eight at the par-five 15th and then double-bogeyed the 16th for the second time this week, three-putting from inside five feet.

Ian Poulter is also six under, the world number 57 beginning his round from the 10th with three birdies in four holes and returning a 68.

The other British player to survive the cut, Scotsman Martin Laird, overcame a double bogey at the first to post five birdies in seven holes on his inward nine and he shares 14th at 10 under.

A record crowd of 216,818 attended the penultimate round in perfect clear sunshine and still conditions at TPC Scottsdale.