Oates Vic Open: Georgia Hall lies joint fifth in Melbourne

  • From the section Golf
Georgia Hall
Hall started her round with two birdies

England's Georgia Hall is in a three-way tie for fifth after a third-round 74 left her five shots off the lead at the Oates Vic Open in Melbourne.

Hall trails Minjee Lee by five shots. The Australian leads on seven under despite a two-over third round of 75.

Lee's compatriot Karis Davidson lies second on six under at the Ladies European Tour event.

The tournament, which also features a men's event, has both sexes playing for equal prize money.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired