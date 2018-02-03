Phoenix Open: Jordan Spieth misses first cut in 259 days

Spieth's last PGA Tour victory was the Traveller's Championship in June 2017

Phoenix Open - second round leaderboard (US unless stated) -10 R Fowler, B DeChambeau; -9 D Berger, C Reavie -8 C Hadley, S Stallings, C Kirk, -7 M Laird (Sco), Phil Mickleson, J Rahm (Esp) and 8 others Selected others: -3 I Poulter (Eng), -1 S Lowry (Ire), Evens (missed cut) R Knox (Sco), Jordan Spieth Full leaderboard

World number three Jordan Spieth missed the cut for the first time since May 2017 despite shooting a one-under 71 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Needing to birdie the last, the three-time major winner, 24, missed a 26-foot putt to finish on level par overall.

Fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler both carded their second rounds of 66 to lead on 10 under.

Scotland's Martin Laird (67) is in a large group on seven under.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson birdied his last four holes to card 65 and join Laird and Spain's world number two Jon Rahm (68) three off the pace.

England's Ian Poulter (69) is at three under but Scotland's Russell Knox (68) missed the cut, despite holing three birdies in his last four holes, as he finished level par.

Fowler, had seven birdies in his five-under 66 but a bogey at the 17th allowed DeChambeau, who finished with back-to-back birdies, to move level.

"I'm comfortable on this course, I've had quite a few rounds here and there's been a lot of good ones," said Fowler.

Americans Daniel Berger and Chez Reavie also shot 65s and are one stroke back.

Spieth missed the cut by a stroke after a frustrating two days. The 24-year-old's last missed a cut was at May's Byron Nelson, a run of 259 days and 15 straight cuts made.

Two-time defending champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew injured before Friday's round.