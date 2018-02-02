Oates Vic Open: Georgia Hall remains in contention at equal prize money event

Georgia Hall had been level with fellow Briton Kylie Henry overnight

Britain's Georgia Hall is within six shots of the lead after day two of the Oates Vic Open in Australia.

The event is the only one of its kind in the world as men and women are playing for equal prize money.

And Hall, who was three shots off the lead overnight, is still in contention to win as she is tied for seventh after shooting par in Victoria.

Fellow Britons Amy Boulden and Inci Mehmet are a shot further back, with Australian Minjee Lee leading by three.

Lee shot 67 to go clear as a 78 from overnight leader Beth Allen means the Scotland-based American is now tied for 15th, along with British pair Eleanor Givens (71) and Lydia Hall (72).

Another Briton, Kylie Henry, was three shots off the lead overnight, but a nightmare round of 83 left her tied for 82nd in the women's event, which is part of the Ladies European Tour.

A total of AUD$1.3m (£730,000) is on offer at the innovative event near Melbourne, meaning men and women are each battling for a share of $650,000 (£365,000).