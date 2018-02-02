Maybank Championship: Clarke makes a cut at 18th attempt

Clarke last made it into the weekend field at the 2016 Open Championship

Maybank Championship - second round leaderboard -11 N Bertasio (Ita), P Khongwatmai (Tha); -10 L Westwood (Eng), M Warren (Sco), J Ikeda (Jpn) C Paisley (Eng). Selected others: -9 S Gallacher (Sco); -8 S Kjeldsen (Nor), T Bjorn (Swe), R Karlsson (Swe), -6 A Johnson (Eng) -4 D Clarke (NI) Full leaderboard

Darren Clarke has made the cut in a European Tour event since the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The former Ryder Cup captain will contest the weekend's action at the Maybank Championship after a four-under par round of 68 in Malaysia.

Clarke, 49, carded four birdies and no bogeys to be tied for 63rd place on four under.

Italy's Nino Bertasio and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand share the lead on 11-under par in Kuala Lumpur.

Clarke admitted last year that he was struggling to eradicate some 'bad habits' from his game and the 2011 Open champion has dropped outside the top 1000 in the world rankings.

He recovered from an early double-bogey in his opening round on Thursday to card a level-par 72 and he produced a flawless second round to finish just inside the cut-off point.

The Northern Irishman, who had played in 17 tournaments since he had qualified for a weekend field, will qualify to compete on the Champions Tour when he turns 50 in August.