Phoenix Open: Bill Haas takes two-shot lead after first round in Arizona

From the section

Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in five-under on his way to 64 in Phoenix

Phoenix Open - first round leaderboard (US unless stated) -7 B Haas; -5 R Fowler, B Horschel, B DeChambeau, C Hadley, C Kirk; -4 J Rahm (Spa), B Gay, B Watson, V Taylor, G Woodland Selected others: -3 M Laird (Sco), S Stricker, J Thomas; -1 I Poulter (Eng), P Mickelson, F Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

American Bill Haas hit a seven-under-par 64 to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Phoenix Open.

Haas fired an eagle and five birdies to edge ahead of compatriot Rickie Fowler in a chasing pack of five on Thursday.

Fowler hit a 66 and sits alongside Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chesson Hadley and Chris Kirk.

World number two Jon Rahm of Spain joined two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Brian Gay, Vaughn Taylor and Gary Woodland on 67.

Scotland's Martin Laird is four shots behind Haas on three under.