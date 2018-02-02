Phoenix Open: Bill Haas takes two-shot lead after first round in Arizona
-
- From the section Golf
|Phoenix Open - first round leaderboard (US unless stated)
|-7 B Haas; -5 R Fowler, B Horschel, B DeChambeau, C Hadley, C Kirk; -4 J Rahm (Spa), B Gay, B Watson, V Taylor, G Woodland
|Selected others: -3 M Laird (Sco), S Stricker, J Thomas; -1 I Poulter (Eng), P Mickelson, F Molinari (Ita)
|Full leaderboard
American Bill Haas hit a seven-under-par 64 to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Phoenix Open.
Haas fired an eagle and five birdies to edge ahead of compatriot Rickie Fowler in a chasing pack of five on Thursday.
Fowler hit a 66 and sits alongside Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chesson Hadley and Chris Kirk.
World number two Jon Rahm of Spain joined two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Brian Gay, Vaughn Taylor and Gary Woodland on 67.
Scotland's Martin Laird is four shots behind Haas on three under.