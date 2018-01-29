Tiger Woods happy with Torrey Pines outing

Tiger Woods is a 14-time major winner

Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard -10 J Day (Aus), A Noren (Swe), R Palmer (US); -9 JB Holmes (US); -8 K Bradley (US); -7 T Finau (US), C Howell III (US); -6 H English (US), R Garrigus (US), M Leishman (Aus), J Rose (Eng) Selected others:-5: R Goosen (SA); -3 T Woods (US); -2 R Knox (Sco); E P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods said he "did pretty well" after finishing seven shots off the leaders at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The 14-time major winner was continuing his comeback after having back surgery last April and being sidelined for almost 10 months.

He carded rounds of 72, 71 and 70 before a 72 to finish on three under.

Woods said he "had to jack up the speed" on some shots but had "no issues at all" with his body.

"The big concern was playing out of the rough," the 42 year-old American said.

"I hadn't played out of rye grass since last year. I hit some really good ones out of there. Unfortunately I put myself in there."

A winner for the tournament will be decided on Monday after a play-off was called off because of bad light.

Australian Jason Day, Sweden's Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer finished top of the leaderboard on 10 under to go into the play-off.

Palmer was eliminated after the first hole before Day and Noren could not be separated over four further holes before play was called off.

What next for Woods?

Former world number one Woods made his return in December with four rounds at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas,

He is expected to play the Genesis Open at Riviera in Los Angeles in three weeks as well as other tournaments in the build-up to the Masters in April.

"I haven't built out my schedule. We want to see how I was swinging after one tournament and reassess where I'm at," added Woods.

"It's nice to get this one under my belt though."

"It's nice to see I was able to still grind."