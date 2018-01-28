Jason Kenny wins sprint title at National Track Championships in Manchester

Jason Kenny was victorious alongside Phil Hindes, Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin in the team sprint

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny said it would be a "stretch" to compete at the World Championships in February after winning the team sprint title at the National Track Championships.

Kenny, who recently returned to racing after a post-Rio break, helped North West Team A to victory in a time of 43:593 seconds.

"These are all just stepping stones. The idea is to be fully up to speed next year," Kenny said after winning with Phil Hindes, Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin on the final day in Manchester.

"I'm quite lucky really and happy to jump in and get in with a fast team sprint.

"The worlds selection is coming up, which I would like to do the team sprint in, but obviously these lads have ridden all the World Cups and things so that's a little bit of a stretch, but other than that it's just a case of doing some hard work."

The 29-year-old added: "My goal is next year to be at the sharp end. Anything short-term is a bonus."

Elsewhere, North West Team's Lauren Bate and Georgia Hilleard won the women's team sprint title, while Katie Archibald earned her third title of the week in the points race.

The 23-year-old Scot, who was a team pursuit gold medallist at Rio 2016, retained all three of the titles she won last year - points race, scratch race and individual pursuit gold - also adding a sprint bronze on day one.

A dramatic men's team pursuit race saw a win for the 100% ME team of Rhys Britton, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls and Fred Wright after they caught defending champions Team KGF (Dan Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Jacob Tipper and Jonathan Wale), who cruelly suffered a mid-race mechanical fault.

Former heptathlete Katy Marchant added the 500m time trial to the sprint title she won on Saturday, and Team JLT Condor's Ollie Wood won the men's scratch race.