Tiger Woods: American shoots level-par round at Farmers Insurance Open

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, but he missed the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open last year

Farmers Insurance Open first round -7 T Finau (US); -6 T Potter Jr, R Palmer (US); -4 J Rahm (Spa), R Diaz (Mex), H Mahan, J Suri, P Uihlein, T Lovelady, G Murray, P Reed (US), R Sabbatini (SA), F Molinari (Ita), Bae Sang-moon (Kor) Selected others: -3 R Knox (Sco), S Lowry (Ire), J Rose (Eng); Level: T Woods (US) Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods scored a level-par round of 72 after a bogey on the opening hole at the Farmers Insurance Open - his first PGA Tour appearance in 12 months.

The 14-time major winner, who has had four back operations since 2014, made his latest comeback after 10 months out in December's Hero World Challenge.

His previous appearance before that was in February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

Woods was seven shots behind overnight leader and fellow American Tony Finau.

Last year's winner Spaniard Jon Rahm trails Finau by three shots, while England's Justin Rose, Scotland's Russell Knox and Ireland's Shane Lowry were a shot further back.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including his last major in the 2008 US Open, but he missed the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open last year.

He will also compete at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next month - and in December said he would "love" to play a full schedule in 2018.