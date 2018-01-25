Dubai Desert Classic: McIlroy delighted with promising start

McIlroy fired seven birdies and no bogeys at Emirates Golf Club

Rory McIlroy's encouraging start to the year continued when he shot an opening-round 65 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The seven-under, bogey-free round leaves the 28-year-old Northern Irishman two shots behind clubhouse leader David Horsey, 32, of England.

Last week the four-time major winner, returning from a three-month absence after a rib injury, finished joint third at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

"I am ahead of schedule right now. That's nice," said McIlroy.

The European Ryder Cup player has won twice and claimed five other top-10 finishes in his last seven starts on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club.

Horsey made 10 birdies and one bogey in a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Alexander Bjork, Chris Paisley and Lasse Jensen.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia was one of a group of players two shots further back on five under.

"Not being able to play to my best last year was something I was very frustrated with," said McIlroy.

"But from then until now, it is completely different.

"I am really happy with where my body is, where my game is and this is just a progression of what I have seen over the past couple of months, which has been nice.

"I didn't expect to play as well as I did last week, and it has been nice to continue that into this week."

In December, McIlroy announced he would play in at least seven tournaments in early 2018 in preparation for the Masters, the one major title to have eluded him.