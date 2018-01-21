Sergio Garcia wins the Singapore Open by five shots

Garcia had struggled with his putting during the third round but he put that right on day four

Masters champion Sergio Garcia won the Singapore Open by five shots after carding a final-round three-under-par 68 on the Serapong course.

Garcia, 38, birdied the first, seventh and eighth holes as the weather cleared after two days of rain-disrupted play to finish 14 under for the tournament.

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira shared second place with South Africa's Shaun Norris.

"It's always great to start with a win," said Garcia, who was playing in his first tournament of 2018.

"Hopefully I can ride on this momentum. I'm extremely happy with how the week went," added Garcia

"It was a tough day and a tough week, with the stopping and going."