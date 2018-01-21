Sergio Garcia wins the Singapore Open by five shots
Masters champion Sergio Garcia won the Singapore Open by five shots after carding a final-round three-under-par 68 on the Serapong course.
Garcia, 38, birdied the first, seventh and eighth holes as the weather cleared after two days of rain-disrupted play to finish 14 under for the tournament.
Japan's Satoshi Kodaira shared second place with South Africa's Shaun Norris.
"It's always great to start with a win," said Garcia, who was playing in his first tournament of 2018.
"Hopefully I can ride on this momentum. I'm extremely happy with how the week went," added Garcia
"It was a tough day and a tough week, with the stopping and going."