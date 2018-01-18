BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy impressed by Oscar's sweet strike
McIlroy impressed by Oscar's sweet strike
A superb tee shot from 13-year-old Oscar Murphy catches the eye of Northern Ireland compatriot and hero Rory McIlroy in the Abu Dhabi Championship.
The Co Tyrone boy won a youth event which resulted in him earning the right to play a hole in the European Tour event.
Oscar's shot was closer to the pin than both world number one Dustin Johnson and English star Tommy Fleetwood, with only four-time major winner McIlroy nearer to the hole.
