BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy: Oscar Murphy, 13, to play with world number 11
Oscar Murphy, 13, to play with McIlroy in Abu Dhabi
- From the section Golf
Thirteen-year-old Oscar Murphy from Omagh is set to play the 15th hole of the Abu Dhabi Championship first round in the company of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday.
