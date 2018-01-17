BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy: Oscar Murphy, 13, to play with world number 11

Oscar Murphy, 13, to play with McIlroy in Abu Dhabi

Thirteen-year-old Oscar Murphy from Omagh is set to play the 15th hole of the Abu Dhabi Championship first round in the company of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday.

Oscar Murphy, 13, to play with McIlroy in Abu Dhabi

