Sony Open: Patton Kizzire wins after six play-off holes

Patton Kizzire and James Hahn
Patton Kizzire sunk a four-foot putt to par the 17th and win the tour title
-17 P Kizzire (USA), J Hahn (USA) (Kizzire wins play-off); -16 T Hoge (USA); -15 B Harman (USA), W Simpson (USA), B Stuard (USA)
Selected others: -13 R Knox (Scot); -12 Z Johnson (USA); -11 J Spieth (USA); -6 S Power (Ire)
American Patton Kizzire came through a "marathon" six-hole play-off to win the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The 31-year-old beat James Hahn to claim his second US PGA Tour title of the season.

Hahn was in the clubhouse at 17 under after hitting a final round of 62, before Kizzire closed with 68.

Kizzire, who becomes the tour's first two-time winner in 2017-18, sealed the victory at the par-three 17th.

"It was kind of a marathon play-off," Kizzire said. "I was hoping I could make an eagle on the first hole and end it quickly but I'll take it any way I can get it."

