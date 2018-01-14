EurAsia Cup: Europe beat Asia 14-10 to retain trophy

Bjorn (centre) will captain Europe in the Ryder Cup against the United States in September

Europe won eight of Sunday's 12 singles matches to beat Asia 14-10 and retain the EurAsia trophy in Malaysia.

Thomas Bjorn's side trailled 6½-5½ going into the final day but asserted their dominance by winning eight of the opening nine singles matches.

Belgium's Thomas Pieters scored the winning point as he beat South Korea's Byeong-hun An by one hole.

"I'm delighted the way these 12 came out. They have been fantastic all week," said Bjorn.

"We had a really good group and we worked hard.

"It was mostly up to them last night and they wanted to go out and show what they are really about and they certainly did that."

Europe started off with wins from Alex Noren, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tommy Fleetwood before Poom Saksansin cut the deficit by beating Paul Casey.

But Henrik Stenson got Europe back on track with a 2&1 win over Hideto Tanihara, while team-mates Bernd Wiesberger and Alex Levy also won their matches.

Pieters had gone 4-up in his match and, despite An drawing level, he holed a seven-foot putt at the 15th to regain the lead and then won the next hole to secure the trophy.

"It's always nice to get the winning point," he said. "I got off to a good start, then played pretty poorly during the middle, then made a couple of very good birdies."

Tyrrell Hatton picked up Europe's eighth win, while Matthew Fitzpatrick halved his match after Kang Sung-hoon holed two birdies.

Asia, captained by Arjun Atwal, won the final two matches as China's Li Haotong and Yuta Ikeda of Japan beat Paul Dunne and Ross Fisher respectively.