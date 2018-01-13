Hawaii missile strike alert: Fear, panic and relief at PGA Tour event

The message Hawaiians saw on their phones
This is the message that people in Hawaii received on their mobiles

An alert, warning of an imminent ballistic missile strike, caused widespread panic and fear in Hawaii on Saturday.

Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm - but the second message, confirming this, took 38 minutes to arrive.

Among those affected were players competing at the US PGA Hawaii Open in Honolulu.

There was the sheer terror...

John Peterson tweet reading: Under mattresses in the bathtub with my wife, baby and in-laws. Please lord let this bomb threat not be real
Sony Open in Hawaii tweet reading: Pray for us
JJ Spaun tweet reading: In a basement under hotel. Barely any service. Can you send confirmed message over radio or tv

...Relief...

Taylor Gooch tweet
Austin Cook tweet reading: Well this ma be one of the scariest alerts I have ever received. Luckily it was a mistake - this is no small mistake

...Anger....

John Peterson tweet reading: Man How do you press the wrong button like that. COME ON MAN

...And eventually, humour:

Jonathan Randolph tweet reading: Wow I normally hit the snooze button a couple of time but not today, hey North Korea chill out man
Instagram photo from Taylor Ford reading: Hiked a mountain and had a ballistic missle launch alert lal before 08:30. Indescribable feeling. The third round htis afternoon should be a cake wale
The alert came amid growing concern over North Korea's missile and nuclear programme. Hawaii is the closest US state to North Korea.

In December, the state tested its nuclear warning siren for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

State Governor David Ige apologised to Hawaiians, saying an employee had pressed the wrong button.

The US government has announced a full investigation.

