Rory McIlroy: NI golfer says heartbeat irregularity is nothing to worry about

McIlroy will make his first appearance of 2018 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship next week

Rory McIlroy has played down concerns over his health after revealing he has a minor heartbeat irregularity.

McIlroy, 28, says a recent medical had revealed the issue, which he has described as "not that big of a deal".

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the world number 11 said the abnormality may be linked to a viral infection he contracted 18 months ago.

However, McIlroy says he is now fit and healthy and looking forward to getting his 2018 season under way.

The four-time major winner cut short his 2017 schedule in order to undergo treatment on a rib injury, which he says has now healed, and news of his latest health setback had led to concerns over his plans for this year.

Responding to coverage of the interview, the Northern Irishman posted an update on his Instagram account on Saturday.

"Yesterday I did an interview with the Daily Telegraph where I spoke about a range of topics regarding the last three months of my life," said McIlroy.

"I touched upon a recent finding from a routine health and wellness check. Like anything, the deeper you dig the more likely you are to find something.

"It revealed I had a slight heartbeat irregularity called a flat or inverted T wave. It's really not that big of a deal and nothing to worry about, apart from getting an annual check up, like you should do anyway.

"I feel there's been a big reaction to it in the media which there really shouldn't be. I'm fit and healthy and can't wait to get my 2018 season started in Abu Dhabi next week."

McIlroy is part of a strong field for the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship, where he will begin his preparations for the Masters, the only major he needs to win to complete a career grand slam.

The former world number one has indicated that he will compete in at least seven tournaments before heading to Augusta in April.

After taking in the Abu Dhabi Championship, he will play in the Dubai Desert Classic.

He then plans to switch his focus to the PGA Tour, playing in five tournaments in six weeks, starting at Pebble Beach in February.