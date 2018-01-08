Dustin Johnson wins Tournament of Champions in Hawaii by eight shots

Dustin Johnson
Johnson made a fast start to 2017 too, winning three events in a row before injuring himself just before the Masters
Tournament of Champions final-round leaderboard
-24 D Johnson (US); -16 J Rahm (Spa); -15 B Harman (US); -14 R Fowler (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), P Perez (US)
Selected others: -13 J Vegas (Ven); -12 J Spieth (US); -4 J Thomas (US)
Full leaderboard

World number one Dustin Johnson surged to an eight-shot victory at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The American, 33, who led after three rounds, fired an eight-under 65 to cruise to the title, with Spain's Jon Rahm a distant second after a 69.

Johnson followed rounds of 69, 68 and 66 by making four birdies on the front nine then eagled the par-four 12th.

American Brian Harman finished third on 15 under while Open champion Jordan Spieth was a further three shots back.

Australian Marc Leishman, who was the joint leader at the halfway stage but carded a 76 on Saturday, finished tied seventh on 13 under in the 34-man field.

