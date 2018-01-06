Tournament of Champions: Marc Leishman joined by Brian Harman in halfway lead

Leishman won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the BMW Championship last year

Tournament of Champions second-round leaderboard -10 M Leishman (AUS), B Harman (US); -9 D Johnson (US); -8 P Perez (US), C Stroud (US), J Vegas (Tha) Selected others: -6 R Fowler (US); -5 J Spieth (US); level J Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

Australia's Marc Leishman was joined in the lead by America's Brian Harman after the second round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

First-round leader Leishman, 34, did not drop a shot and made four birdies - two on the front nine and two on the back - to go 10 under for the event.

He is now tied for first place with American player Harman, 30, who carded his second 68 of the tournament.

World number one Dustin Johnson is one shot behind them, after a 68.

Meanwhile, world number two Jordan Spieth is five shots adrift of the leaders after he was one of three players to fire a 66, and defending champion Justin Thomas is level par after a two-over 75.

"It was tough [playing in the wind], but I'm really happy with four birdies and no bogeys," Leishman said.