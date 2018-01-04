Tiger Woods: American to play in Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods made his PGA Tour debut at The Riviera in 1992 at the age of 17

Tiger Woods will continue his competitive comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.

The 14-time major winner underwent back surgery last April and was sidelined for almost 10 months.

However, the 42-year-old returned in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and will now play his first PGA Tour event for a year at Torrey Pines from 25-28 January.

He will also compete at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next month.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the The Riviera Country Club in 1992 as an amateur and his company now manages the tournament, which runs from 15-18 February.

He has not taken part in the tournament since 2006.

"To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur is a dream come true," Woods said.

Last month, the American said he would "love" to play a full schedule in 2018.

"I'm continuing to progress and trying to get strong enough to where I can handle a workload again," he wrote on his website.

"What that entails, including back-to-back events, I don't know. This is all uncharted territory."