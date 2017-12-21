BBC Sport - Join Ian Woosnam as he is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame

Watch: Woosnam joins golf's World Hall of Fame

Ian Woosnam achieved a lifetime's ambition when the 59-year-old was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in September 2017.

BBC Sport Wales followed the 1991 Masters winner in the build-up to the event and at the gala induction ceremony in New York.

READ MORE:From Llanymynech to the Hall of Fame

Top Stories

