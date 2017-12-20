BBC Sport - Golfer Steve Jeffs breaks Guinness World Record for fastest time to complete 500-yard par-five hole

Golfer's fastest par-five record ratified

  • From the section Golf

Guinness World Records have ratified Devon speed golfer Steve Jeffs' world-best time for completing a 500-yard par-five hole.

In August, he completed the hole at Tiverton Golf Club in one minute 50.6 seconds, beating the previous record of one minute and 52 seconds set by Phil Naylor on a course in Scotland in 2005.

In speed golf, the 18-hole score is worked out by adding the number of shots to the minutes taken to complete the round.

Top videos

Video

Golfer's fastest par-five record ratified

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Cuter than a fat baby!' - Osi praises LA Rams’ Donald

Video

Johnson excited for Man Utd match

Video

Highlights: Carlisle Utd 3-1 Gillingham

Video

Advent calendar: Joshua & Klitschko face off

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Archive: Bartoli wins 2013 Wimbledon title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Week 15

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Freeman's outrageous sidestep keeps Atlanta in play-off race

Video

Mo Farah wins Sports Personality of the Year

Video

Archive: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Westbrook's brilliant 'hammer dunk' & other great NBA plays

Video

Olympian Rowe an 'honorary Welsh girl'

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s
Skills circuit at the FootieBugs Solihull Camp

FootieBugs Solihull Christmas Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired