Guinness World Records have ratified Devon speed golfer Steve Jeffs' world-best time for completing a 500-yard par-five hole.

In August, he completed the hole at Tiverton Golf Club in one minute 50.6 seconds, beating the previous record of one minute and 52 seconds set by Phil Naylor on a course in Scotland in 2005.

In speed golf, the 18-hole score is worked out by adding the number of shots to the minutes taken to complete the round.