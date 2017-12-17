Justin Rose wins Indonesian Masters by eight shots in Jakarta

Justin Rose had 31 birdies and an eagle over the four rounds in Jakarta

Indonesian Masters final leaderboard -29 J Rose (Eng); -21 P Khongwatmai (Tha); -19 S Vincent (Zim); -18 Y Miyazato (Jpn); -17 K Aphibarnrat (Tha) Selected others: -14 S Lewton (Eng); -5 W Harrold (Eng) (am)

World number six Justin Rose won the Indonesian Masters by eight shots in Jakarta to seal his third tournament victory in seven weeks.

The Englishman, 37, had to finish 10 holes of his third round on Sunday and carded a six-under 66 to lead by three.

Rose then posted eight birdies and an eagle in the first 13 holes of his final round, closing with his second 62 of the week and a 29-under total.

Phachara Khongwatmai, the 18-year-old from Thailand, hit 65 to finish second.

Khongwatmai became the youngest winner of a professional golf tournament when he took the Sing Hua Hin Open title two months after his 14th birthday in 2013, and his only dropped shots this week came with a double bogey on the second hole of his first round.

Bad weather affected the event at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club and lightning storms led to play being suspended twice on the final day.

But Rose, who led Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent going into the final round, had four consecutive birdies from the fifth before an eagle three at the ninth - and was in contention for a 59 until dropping a shot at the par four 16th.

"That's my largest ever winning margin at a tournament," he said of his first Asian Tour title.

"To come here with my game in good shape and to deal with the jetlag, deal with the rain delays, to stay focused all four rounds, is something I'm very pleased about."

Englishman Steve Lewton, the Asian Tour-based world number 1,063, finished with a 66 and a 14-under total, which earned him a share of eighth place.