Northern Ireland golfer Graeme McDowell tells BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson he does not want his career to end on a low after a disappointing year and explains he has put together a five-year plan to resurrect his game.

The 2010 US Open champion says the game has moved on, and has become more explosive and athletic, so he has hit the gym in a bid to compete with the world's best players again.

McDowell also says "mediocrity" is not good enough for him, and admits he has asked himself questions about his future in the sport.

He is targeting being part of the Europe team for the Ryder Cup next year in France and has spoken to captain Thomas Bjorn who wants him to be an integral member of the team because of his experience and track record at the venue.