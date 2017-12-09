Dubai Ladies Classic: Charley Hull fifth as Angel Yin wins three-way play-off

Angel Yin
The victory in Dubai was Angel Yin's first professional win
Dubai Ladies Classic final leaderboard
-15 Yin (USA), Herbin (Fra), Kim (Kor); -13 Van Dam (Ned), Ashok (Ind); -12 Hull (Eng)
Selected others:-10 Thompson (Sco); -9 McDonald (Sco), Clyburn (Eng); -8 Shadoff (Eng), Burke (Eng)

American teenager Angel Yin won a three-way play-off to win the Dubai Ladies Classic as England's Charley Hull finished fifth.

The 19-year-old carded a five-under 67 to put her in a tie on 15 under with France's Celine Herbin and South Korea's Kim In-kyung.

Herbin was eliminated after the first play-off hole, before Yin birdied the next for her first professional title.

Hull finished on 12 under, three shots behind the leaders after her 69.

Scotland's Michele Thompson was ninth on 10 under, with compatriot Kelsey MacDonald a shot back, alongside England's Holly Clyburn.

