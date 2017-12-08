Charley Hull moves to within three shots of Dubai lead
|Dubai Ladies Classic third-round leaderboard
|-12 A V Dam (Ned); -10 A Yin (USA), P Lindberg (SWE), -9 C Hull (ENG), A Ashok (IND), -8 I K Kim (SKO), L Davies (ENG), K Burnett (USA), L Jansone (LAT), F Parker (ENG), N Larson (DEN)
|Selected others: -7 H Burke, G Hall (both ENG), -6 J Shadoff, H Clyburn (both ENG), M Thompson, K MacDonald (both SCO)
England's Charley Hull is three shots off the lead at the Dubai Ladies Classic after hitting a five-under par 67 in round three.
The 21-year-old, who trails leader Anne van Dam, hit an eagle on the par-four second hole, which she followed with three birdies in the next four holes.
England's four time major winner Laura Davies, 54, is tied sixth after a 66.
Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald finished two-over par for her round and is now in a tie for 16th place.
MacDonald, who enjoyed a promising start in Dubai this week, was one-over for her round at the turn, before recording a bogey at the 11th hole and a double bogey on the 14th hole.
She then rallied with a birdie at the 15th before parring the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.
The Netherlands' Van Dam leads the field by two shots after carding a two-under par 70 on Friday to take her to 12-under par for the tournament.
Angel Yin from the US and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg sit between Van Dam and Hull on 10-under par.
