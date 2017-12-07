Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald stays second at Dubai Ladies Classic

Kelsey MacDonald finished with four straight birdies to trail leader Anne van Dam by two shots

Dubai Ladies Classic first-round leaderboard -10 A V Dam (Ned); -8 K MacDonald (Sco); -7 T Suwannapura (Tha), G Hall (Eng), C Yuan (Aus); -6 S Sangchan (Tha), N B Larsen (Den), M Thomson (Sco), S Schober (Aut); -5 H Burke, F Parker (both Eng), M Blomqvist (Fin), A Ashok (Ind) Selected others:-4 C Hull, M MacLaren (both Eng), P Pretswell Asher (Sco); -3 H Clyburn (Eng); -2 L Davies (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff, G Clews (both Eng)

Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald is two shots off the lead at the Dubai Ladies Classic after hitting a four-under-par 68 in round two.

The 27-year-old world number 521 made six birdies and two bogeys to move to outright second on eight under.

England's Georgia Hall is in a three-way tie for third, one shot behind MacDonald, after a five-under 67.

Anne van Dam of the Netherlands leads on 10 under after a bogey-free seven-under 65 at Emirates Golf Club.

MacDonald, who is seeking her first Ladies' European Tour title, was one under for her round at the turn as Van Dam surged ahead with five birdies on the front nine.

The Scot then made bogey at 11 but closed with four successive birdies to end up Van Dam's nearest challenger after starting the day in a four-way tie for second.

Overnight leader Supamas Sangchan dropped back after a one-under 71 and is now in a share of sixth that also includes Scotland's Michelle Thomson who shot 68.

England's Hannah Burke and Florentyna Parker are 10th in a group of four players five shots off the lead.

Compatriot Charley Hull, the world number 28, is a shot further back, alongside England's Meghan MacLaren and Scotland's Pamela Pretswell Asher.

Dame Laura Davies, 54, slipped out of the top 10 after making four bogeys and three birdies in a one-over 73.