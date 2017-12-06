Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald one off the lead at Dubai Ladies Classic

Macdonald plays her approach to the imposing par-five 18th at the Emirates Golf Club

Dubai Ladies Classic first-round leaderboard -5 S Sangchan (Tha); -4 K MacDonald (Sco), N Madsen (Nor), M Blomqvist (Fin), N Tamminen (Fin), C Yuan (Aus); -3 A Menendez (Mex), S Walker (Eng), P Lindberg (Swe), F Parker (Eng), L Davies (Eng), A V Dam (Ned), A Lewis (USA) Selected others: -2 M Thomson (Sco), C Hull (Eng), G Hall (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 B Morgan (Wal); level P Asher (Sco), K Henry (Sco), H Burke (Eng), F Johnson (Eng)

Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald is one shot off the lead at the Dubai Ladies Classic after six birdies in a four under opening round of 68.

The 27-year-old world number 521, seeking her first Ladies European Tour title, collected three birdies on each nine at the Emirates Golf Club.

Three other Britons are in the top 10, including 54-year-old Dame Laura Davies, who had five birdies in a 69.

Supamas Sangchan, the 21-year-old from Thailand, leads the four-round event.

World number 238 Sangchan, who recorded her first European title at the co-sanctioned Sanya Ladies Open in China last year, began at the 10th and birdied four of the first six holes on her inward nine.

Charley Hull, the world number 28 from Kettering, is three off the lead, recovering from one over after 12 with three birdies in the closing six holes.

The next highest ranked British player, Bournemouth's world number 40 Georgia Hall, is also two under after three birdies on day one.

Noora Tamminen, one of the Finnish players to celebrate the centenary of the country's independence by dressing in the national colours of blue and white, had a hole-in-one at the 140-yard 11th.