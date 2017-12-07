BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Sergio Garcia pips Justin Rose to win the Masters

Advent calendar: When Garcia won the Masters

Day seven of BBC Sport's advent calendar sees Spain's Sergio Garcia end his long wait for a first major title with a thrilling play-off win over England's Justin Rose at the Masters.

