Tiger Woods: Fourteen-time major winner returns after nine months out injured

Woods celebrated with a trademark fist pump after putting from 15 feet to make par on the fourth

Hero World Challenge, first round -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 R Fowler (US), M Kuchar (US); -4 J Rose (Eng), K Chappell (US), D Johnson (US), J Spieth (US); -3 T Woods (US), J Thomas (US), C Hoffman (US), F Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods shot a three-under-par 69 as he returned at the Hero World Challenge following nine months out injured.

The American, 41, has had multiple back operations in recent years and was forced to withdraw from February's Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

In September, he said he might never return to competitive action.

He shot five birdies and two bogeys to trail England's Tommy Fleetwood by three shots in the Bahamas.

"I didn't know what I could do," Woods said.

"I've been playing a lot of holes at home but it's different when you are in a tournament. I had a lot of adrenaline going and I had to dial it back a bit.

"Those are the internal struggles I haven't been through in a while. To come out here and score like I did was nice. It was fun to be part of a scorecard again."

Woods is seeking his first tournament win since 2013, and has not won a major since 2008.

The 18-strong invitational tournament, which benefits Woods' charitable foundation, also includes world number one Dustin Johnson. second-ranked Jordan Spieth and world number three Justin Thomas.