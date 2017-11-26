Hong Kong Open: Wade Ormsby wins first European Tour title

Wade Ormsby won the Hong Kong Open to claim his first European Tour title at the 264th attempt, as Tommy Fleetwood finished two shots behind.

Australian Ormsby, 34, began a shot behind overnight leader SSP Chawrasia, but the Indian triple-bogeyed the ninth hole during a two-over-par 72.

Americans Paul Peterson and Julian Suri, Swede Alexander Bjork and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello ended 10 over par.

English Race to Dubai winner Fleetwood carded a 69 to finish at nine under.

Fleetwood made 16 pars and one birdie but was unable to close the gap at the top, while compatriot Justin Rose finished four shots off Ormsby's 11-under total after a final round of 68.

In a tense finish at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Cabrera-Bello birdied the 17th to go level with Ormsby, who had closed with a three-putt bogey on the final hole, and needed a par on the 18th to take the tournament to a play-off.

However, he put his second shot into a bunker which resulted in a bogey that gave Ormsby his maiden European Tour win.

"It means a lot to me," Ormsby told the European Tour website.

"I've played a lot of golf in Europe - everywhere - with a few bumps along the way, but it's pretty cool to get a win this late in your career."

