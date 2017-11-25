Hong Kong Open: Tommy Fleetwood moves into contention

  • From the section Golf
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood carded his best round so far on day three in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Open, day three leaderboard
-10 SSP Chawrasia (Ind); -9 R Cabrera Bello (Spa), W Ormsby (Aus); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Detry (Bel), A Bjork, (Swe); -7 P Peterson (US); -6 C Hanson (Eng), D Frittelli (SA), M Kinhult (Swe), M Shin (US), J Suri (US)
Selected others: -5 J Morrison, J Rose (Eng); -4 J Donaldson (Wal), C Paisley, M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Garcia (Spa)
Full leaderboard

England's Tommy Fleetwood is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Hong Kong Open.

The Race to Dubai winner carded a four-under-par 66 to move to eight under after Saturday's third round.

India's SSP Chawrasia shot a 69 and will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday as he looks for his first European Tour win outside his home country.

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and Australian Wade Ormsby are tied second after a 64 and 65 respectively.

Englishman Chris Hanson moved to six under by shooting 67, with Justin Rose on five under after a 68.

Fleetwood birdied the 13th but got in trouble in the sand on the 15th before setting up a closing birdie from the trees on the last.

He finished tied third in Hong Kong last year, with Cabrera Bello second.

Chawrasia, 39, said: "It's a little bit of added pressure but I can manage that a little bit.

"That's why sometimes I think I'm missing a couple of putts but I will think tomorrow, 'I can do something'."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

The Ashes

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired