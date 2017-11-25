Hong Kong Open: Tommy Fleetwood moves into contention
|Hong Kong Open, day three leaderboard
|-10 SSP Chawrasia (Ind); -9 R Cabrera Bello (Spa), W Ormsby (Aus); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Detry (Bel), A Bjork, (Swe); -7 P Peterson (US); -6 C Hanson (Eng), D Frittelli (SA), M Kinhult (Swe), M Shin (US), J Suri (US)
|Selected others: -5 J Morrison, J Rose (Eng); -4 J Donaldson (Wal), C Paisley, M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Garcia (Spa)
|Full leaderboard
England's Tommy Fleetwood is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Hong Kong Open.
The Race to Dubai winner carded a four-under-par 66 to move to eight under after Saturday's third round.
India's SSP Chawrasia shot a 69 and will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday as he looks for his first European Tour win outside his home country.
Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and Australian Wade Ormsby are tied second after a 64 and 65 respectively.
Englishman Chris Hanson moved to six under by shooting 67, with Justin Rose on five under after a 68.
Fleetwood birdied the 13th but got in trouble in the sand on the 15th before setting up a closing birdie from the trees on the last.
He finished tied third in Hong Kong last year, with Cabrera Bello second.
Chawrasia, 39, said: "It's a little bit of added pressure but I can manage that a little bit.
"That's why sometimes I think I'm missing a couple of putts but I will think tomorrow, 'I can do something'."