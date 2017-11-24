Hong Kong Open: England's Matthew Fitzpatrick falls down leaderboard

Fitzpatrick began the round one shot off the lead but now trails by eight

Hong Kong Open, day two leaderboard -9 S Chawrasia (Ind); -7 T Aiken (SA); -5 A Bjork, J Lagergren (Swe), P Saksansin (Tha), J Suri (US); -4 T Detry (Bel), D Frittelli, K Horne (SA), M Shin (US), J Donaldson (Wal), M Kinhult (Swe), T Fleetwood (Eng), Wade Ormsby (Aus) Selected others: -3 J Rose (Eng); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Even: S Garcia (Spa) Full leaderboard

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick dropped down the Hong Kong Open leaderboard as India's SSP Chawrasia increased his advantage after Friday's second round.

Chawrasia is nine under after carding a four-under-par 66 - a two-shot lead over South African Thomas Aiken (64).

Fitzpatrick, who began one shot off the lead, had three bogeys and a double bogey in a 73 to finish on one under.

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Wales' Jamie Donaldson (69) are in a group on four under.

Justin Rose is one shot further behind along with fellow Englishmen Chris Hanson and James Morrison.

"It was a great round today," Chawrasia said.

"I'm just following my game. Same thing I'm playing the last two days, exactly the same strategy. Obviously I'm under pressure a little bit, pressure is always tough so hopefully I can manage the next two days."