Hong Kong Open: England's Matthew Fitzpatrick falls down leaderboard
|Hong Kong Open, day two leaderboard
|-9 S Chawrasia (Ind); -7 T Aiken (SA); -5 A Bjork, J Lagergren (Swe), P Saksansin (Tha), J Suri (US); -4 T Detry (Bel), D Frittelli, K Horne (SA), M Shin (US), J Donaldson (Wal), M Kinhult (Swe), T Fleetwood (Eng), Wade Ormsby (Aus)
|Selected others: -3 J Rose (Eng); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Even: S Garcia (Spa)
|Full leaderboard
England's Matthew Fitzpatrick dropped down the Hong Kong Open leaderboard as India's SSP Chawrasia increased his advantage after Friday's second round.
Chawrasia is nine under after carding a four-under-par 66 - a two-shot lead over South African Thomas Aiken (64).
Fitzpatrick, who began one shot off the lead, had three bogeys and a double bogey in a 73 to finish on one under.
Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Wales' Jamie Donaldson (69) are in a group on four under.
Justin Rose is one shot further behind along with fellow Englishmen Chris Hanson and James Morrison.
"It was a great round today," Chawrasia said.
"I'm just following my game. Same thing I'm playing the last two days, exactly the same strategy. Obviously I'm under pressure a little bit, pressure is always tough so hopefully I can manage the next two days."
