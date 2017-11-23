EurAsia Cup: Paul Casey and Alexander Levy chosen as European wildcards

Casey has 13 European Tour wins and one PGA Tour win in his career

Paul Casey will represent Europe for the first time in nine years after being selected as a wildcard for the EurAsia Cup in Malaysia in January.

Frenchman Alexander Levy is also a wildcard, joining 10 qualifiers for the Ryder Cup style matchplay event.

World number 14 Casey was on winning Ryder Cup teams in 2004 and 2006 but lost on US soil at Valhalla in 2008.

Casey, 40, has not been selected since but 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn says considering him is a "no brainer".

Europe EurAsia Cup team

Automatic qualifiers: Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Ross Fisher (Eng), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Paul Dunne (Ire), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Alex Noren (Swe), Henrik Stenson (Swe). Wildcards: Paul Casey (Eng), Alexander Levy (Fra)

'A wonderful player'

Jim Furyk (left) will lead the US Ryder Cup in 2018 when Bjorn (right) captains Europe

Casey has re-joined the European Tour for 2018 and in doing so became available for Ryder Cup selection.

"Once Paul announced he was rejoining the European Tour, and therefore making himself available for selection, that decision was a no-brainer for me," said Bjorn, 46. "He is a wonderful player with a lot of experience and I think the young guys can learn a lot from him.

"He's also got a fantastic match play record and not just in Ryder Cups. He is comfortable with where he is in his life right now and him wanting to part of the EurAsia Cup team also shows his commitment to the European Tour and the road he is now on."

Bjorn will lead the EurAsia Cup team eight months before taking charge as Europe look to win back the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

Among the 10 automatic qualifiers he has six players in his EurAsia Cup side who lost the Ryder Cup to the US at Hazeltine National Golf Club in 2016.

The biennial event - which superseded the Royal Trophy in 2014 - sees Europe take on Asia and captain Darren Clarke led the continent to a comfortable win in 2016.