Austin Cook wins maiden PGA title with four-shot RSM Classic win

Austin Cook
Cook dropped only two shots in the tournament
RSM Classic final leaderboard
-21 A Cook (US); -17 JJ Spaun (US); -16 B Gay (US); -14 B Harman (US), K Kisner (US), A Landry (US), C Kirk (US)
Selected others: -13 Z Johnson (US); -9 S Cink (US); -8 R Goosen (SA); -7 R Knox (Sco); -4 M Laird (Sco), P Harrington (Ire); -2 B Watson (US)
Full leaderboard

American rookie Austin Cook captured his first PGA title with a four-stroke victory in the RSM Classic on Sea Island in Georgia.

The 26-year-old world number 302, playing his 14th event, began the final day three shots ahead and shot a three-under-par 67 to finish 21 under.

Former Masters and Open champion Zach Johnson tied for eighth, eight adrift.

Ireland's three-time major winner Padraig Harrington, 46, carded a 66 to finish 17 shots back in joint 54th.

American JJ Spaun, who shot an eight-under 62 in round three, pitched within inches of the hole with his approach at the par-four 18th hole and the closing birdie gave him sole possession of second place.

Compatriot Brian Gay, 45, seeking his fifth PGA Tour title, carded two eagles and a double bogey in his final four holes as he finished third.

