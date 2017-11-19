Tour Championship: Ariya Jutanugarn wins with birdie after Lexi Thompson slip
-
- From the section Golf
|Tour Championship final leaderboard
|-15 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -14 J Korda (US), L Thompson (US); -13 Eun-Hee Ji (Kor), P Lindberg (Swe); -12 Sung Hyun Park (Kor), M Wie (US)
|Selected others: -10 C Hull (Eng); -7 S Feng (Chn); level J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)
Former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the final hole to win the Tour Championship by a shot at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
The 21-year-old world number nine from Thailand, one of four joint leaders going into the final day, holed from 10 feet for a 67 and a 15-under total.
Two groups earlier, American Lexi Thompson missed a par putt at the last from 18 inches to drop to 14 under.
Britain's defending champion Charley Hull finished in a share of 11th.
Hull, the 21-year-old from Kettering, who won last year for her maiden LPGA title, was five shots adrift after a two-under final-round of 70.
|Notifications: Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone
|My Sport: Sign up to follow golf news