Tour Championship: Ariya Jutanugarn wins with birdie after Lexi Thompson slip

Ariya Jutanugarn overcame a dropped shot at her opening hole of the day

Tour Championship final leaderboard -15 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -14 J Korda (US), L Thompson (US); -13 Eun-Hee Ji (Kor), P Lindberg (Swe); -12 Sung Hyun Park (Kor), M Wie (US) Selected others: -10 C Hull (Eng); -7 S Feng (Chn); level J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the final hole to win the Tour Championship by a shot at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The 21-year-old world number nine from Thailand, one of four joint leaders going into the final day, holed from 10 feet for a 67 and a 15-under total.

Two groups earlier, American Lexi Thompson missed a par putt at the last from 18 inches to drop to 14 under.

Britain's defending champion Charley Hull finished in a share of 11th.

Hull, the 21-year-old from Kettering, who won last year for her maiden LPGA title, was five shots adrift after a two-under final-round of 70.